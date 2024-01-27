Saturday, January 27, 2024
ECP takes notice of code of conduct violations in Punjab

Agencies
January 27, 2024
LAHORE  -  The monitoring officers on Fri­day continued action over vi­olation of the electoral code of conduct while acting upon the directives of Provincial Election Commissioner Pun­jab Ijaz Anwar Chauhan. Ac­cording to a spokesperson for the Provincial Election Commissioner, the education authorities had issued im­mediate dismissal orders for Master Anwar of Mangowal School in Tehsil Haraj, dis­trict Chakwal, due to breach of the code of conduct. “The district monitoring officer Chakwal had written a let­ter to the CEO of Education, Chakwal about the engage­ment of Master Anwar in the election and political activi­ties of a candidate,” she add­ed. She said a notice was also issued to Anjum Aqeel Khan, a candidate from NA-46 Is­lamabad, for establishing an illegal camp, adding that candidates Ayan Khan Niazi and Abdul Aleem Khan from Khanewal were issued no­tices for displaying Quranic verses on Panaflexes. Simi­larly, candidates Raja Hayat Miraj and Syed Muhammad Murtaza from Khanewal (NA-155 and PP-205) were issued notices for displaying penaflex. Qaisara Elahi and Sameera Elahi in Gujarat (PP-31 and PP-34) were issued notices for violating advertis­ing material rules, she added.

Agencies

