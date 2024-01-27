ECP takes swift action against code of conduct violations in KP

In light of the directives from the Election Commission of Pakistan, strict actions have been taken against violations of the code of conduct for upcoming general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release issued by the commission, the District Monitoring Officer Lower Dir has imposed fine on independent candidate from PK-15 Lower Dir Hamaayun Khan worth 50,000 rupees.

Similarly, independent candidate from PK-7 Lower Dir Mehboob Shah has been fined 50,000 rupees. The Chairman of Village Council Gulabad Lower Dir, Murad Rahman, has been fined 30,000 rupees. These fines to be submitted by January 29, are in response to the actions taken during the monitoring conducted by the District Monitoring Officer Peshawar.

In PK-79 Peshawar, Jallal Khan, an independent candidate from PML(N), was fined 5,000 rupees. In PK-73 Peshawar, Waseem Hayat, an independent candidate from PTI, and Abdul Hasib, an independent candidate from JUI-F, were each fined 5,000 rupees. Chairman of Neighbourhood Council Behari Colony Haji Muhammad Ismail was fined 50,000 rupees.

Further actions were taken against Chairman Village Council Nishan Banda Upper Dir, Malik Shah ud-Din, who was fined 5,000 rupees, and until January 29, is required to submit a challan in response to actions during the monitoring conducted by the District Monitoring Officer. For the actions taken during the monitoring by District Monitoring Officer Karam, Chairman Tehsil Council Central Karam Ehsanullah was fined 25,000 rupees, and Ali Hadi, an independent candidate from PK-96 Karam, was fined 15,000 rupees.

In response to ethical code violations, District Monitoring Officer Dadoo Ghulam Fatima Alias Komal imposed a fine of 20,000 rupees on Afzaab Jamali, an independent candidate from PS-82, and this fine must be submitted by January 29.