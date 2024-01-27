Efforts continue to patronise sports activities in province: CM Domki

SIBI - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Fri­day said that efforts would continue to patronize sports and encourage sportsmen in every field. He was speaking at the opening ceremony of All Sindh-Balochistan Chief Minister Football Tournament at Sibi.

The CM said that the purpose of education was not only the acquisi­tion of wisdom but also the prepara­tion of good health and a fit body to face the challenges of life. He said the rules and regulations of sports have instilled the spirit of respect for rules and regulations in children and can play an important role in preparing the best law-abiding citizens. He said that a healthy body can afford a good mind and only people with a good mind can ensure the development of themselves and the country.

Ali Mardan urged the youth to actively participate in sports ac­tivity as it is important for good health. He while congratulating all the organizers for arranging the All Sindh-Balochistan Football Tourna­ment said that the organization of this healthy inter-provincial foot­ball tournament in Sibi has pro­vided the best opportunities for healthy activities to the youth here. He also expressed hope that in the future healthy activities of the same nature will organized in the area.

ALI MARDAN INAUGURATES ‘DG BUZZ’ AT MIR CHAKAR KHAN RIND UNIVERSITY SIBI

Caretaker Chief Minister Balo­chistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday inaugurated the Freelance Training Program “DG Buzz” at Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi to equip the youth with much-needed, valuable skills that would enable them to contribute to the economic development of the province.