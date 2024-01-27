Erdogan says he hopes UN court ruling can halt Gaza violence

ISTANBUL - Turkish President Re­cep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he hoped a UN court ruling that Is­rael must prevent acts of genocide in Gaza will halt “inhumane” attacks against civilians. I find the interim injunction decision taken by the International Court of Justice regarding the in­humane attacks in Gaza valuable and welcome it,” Erdogan said in a social media statement. “We hope that Israel’s attacks against women, children and the elderly will come to an end,” he said, adding that Turkey would continue trying to “establish a ceasefire and ensure the path to permanent peace”.