Saturday, January 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Erdogan says he hopes UN court ruling can halt Gaza violence

Agencies
January 27, 2024
International, Newspaper

ISTANBUL    -   Turkish President Re­cep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he hoped a UN court ruling that Is­rael must prevent acts of genocide in Gaza will halt “inhumane” attacks against civilians. I find the interim injunction decision taken by the International Court of Justice regarding the in­humane attacks in Gaza valuable and welcome it,” Erdogan said in a social media statement. “We hope that Israel’s attacks against women, children and the elderly will come to an end,” he said, adding that Turkey would continue trying to “establish a ceasefire and ensure the path to permanent peace”.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1706251800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024