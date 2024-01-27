Event held to mark int’l day of education

LAKKI MARWAT - Speakers at a function on Friday said that around 30 million children are out of school in the country and there is dire need to launch concerted efforts to en­sure their admission to schools.

The Education Department with the support of Na­tional Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and Boy Scouts Association arranged the function at Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghasan Khan Cen­tennial Model High School No 1, in Lakki City to mark international day of education.

School’s Vice Principal Khalilur Rehman, NCHD Deputy Director Munawar Khan and field officer Ali Abbas Khan and a social activist Muhammad Ilyas Khan were among the speakers. Students and boy scouts sang national songs and highlighted the im­portance of the day in their speeches.

“The day is being celebrated in schools across the district with the determination that education is the basic right of every child and all children should go to school,” the speakers said.

They said that a gigantic number of out of school children was a matter of great concern although get­ting education was their fundamental right. They shed light on the importance of education and said that Islam also emphasised upon getting education.