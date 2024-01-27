Feb 8 election to bring political stability: PM

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister An­waar-ul-Haq Kakar Friday said that the general election on February 8 would bring political stability in the coun­try. The prime minister, in an interview with a private tele­vision channel, said after the elections, the new govern­ment would work to achieve political and economic sta­bility. He said his govern­ment successfully achieved most of the targets set by it and a white paper would be issued to enlist those suc­cesses. “The biggest chal­lenges were economic is­sues,” he said, adding the next government would have to work with the In­ternational Monetary Fund and bring reforms in the taxation system to take the economy forward. He said the government carried for­ward the process of priva­tisation of state-owned en­tities, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The process of privatisa­tion was almost complete, he added. The prime minis­ter said the Special Invest­ment Facilitation Council (SIFC) led the effort to sign $ 25 billion worth of mem­orandums of understanding with the United Arab Emir­ates and Qatar. The SIFC was formed by the previous gov­ernment after enactment of a law in the Parliament, he recalled. He said the so­cial media would be regulat­ed and some people would have to stop the wrong use of the medium.