FFC announces final results for year 2023

ISLAMABAD - Fauji Fertil­izer Company Limited (FFC) has announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 in its Board of Directors meeting held on January 26, 2024.

The year 2023 faced high in­flation and interest rates while the Pak Rupee also continued its downward trajectory against US dollar, resulting in higher operating and financing costs of the Company. The retrospec­tive increase in Super Tax levy led to higher effective tax rate of 45% compared to 40% last year, further pressurizing Company profitability.

Gas prices for the fertilizer sector were also increased sig­nificantly by 75%, however, the Company only passed on a par­tial impact in urea price during 2023, to offer urea at most eco­nomical rates to the farmers.

Urea selling prices exhibited significant variations within the fertilizer industry, with FFC offering urea at lower selling prices by around Rs 200-500 per bag during most part of the year. Sona urea prices towards the close of 2023 stood at around Rs 3,400 per bag in contrast to international prices hovering around Rs 6,200 per bag.

FFC ensured fertilizer supply across the country through its nationwide network of ware­houses and dealers, and also to avoid unscrupulous practices by some elements through eq­uitable fertilizer distribution and real time monitoring fertil­izer shipments and dealer stock. Dealerships were sensitized to market fertilizers at FFC suggest­ed rates, while the farmers were also made aware to purchase product through registered dealers at prescribed rates. To further ease out urea availability and pricing issues for the farm­ers, the Company along with the Industry has coordinated a plan with Government to import urea and distribute it during 2024.

Urea production stood at an outstanding 2,521 thousand tonnes, 5% higher than last year while maintaining high re­liability factors and optimum standards of Health, Safety and Environment.

The profitability for 2023 barely covers the Company’s re­quirement to build up reserves for the capital-intensive and foreign exchange denominated nodal compression project in ad­dition to essential maintenance of plants at world class level.