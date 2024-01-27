Fire destroys PTI office in Lahore

LAHORE - A fire broke out at a sealed office of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in Lahore on Friday destroying all the equipment and injuring a man. Backed by seven fire tenders, Rescue 1122 officials broke the office seal for entry and took an hour to douse the blaze completely. According to sources in the police, the PTI office, located on Jail Road, was locked and some drug addicts entered the office to steal equipment. A burning cigarette butt could have caused the fire, said the police sources. The blaze gutted all the office equipment including chairs, table, flexes, LEDs and other goods. The man who received burn injuries during the fire incident was identified as Yousuf Masih who was rushed to Services Hospital first and later shifted to Jinnah Hospital for treatment. The police sources said the investigators will record the statement of Yousuf Masih once his condition improves to stable in the hospital.