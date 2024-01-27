Five matches decided in 7th Commissioner Karachi Cup boys event

LAHORE - Five more matches were decided in the ongoing 7th Commissioner Cup Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament here at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram­bagh, Karachi. The semifinals and finals of the girls event will be played on Saturday.

The prize distribution of the final will be graced by the spe­cial guest Assistant Commis­sioner Arambagh Nida Saman. In the boys’ event, Bahria Col­lege beat Rowing Club by 52- 45 points. From the winning side, Nayab Jadoon scored 28 points with the help of 6 three-pointers, Bilal Rauf 11 points and Moeez Siddiq 10 points. For the losing side, Ali Akbar scored 20 points with the help of 3 three-pointers, Moaz Zubairi 12 points and Ahad Khan 12 points.

In the first match of the girls’ event, BCP College PECSH defeated Kims College by 37-12 points. Dua Sohail scored 11 points, Ariba Atiq 8 points and Anusha Younis 6 points for the winning side. For the losing team, Arisha scored 6 points, Shamim 6 points and Saima Khan and Noor Jahan scored 2 points. In the second match, BCP College North Nazimabad de­feated Fatima College by 10-6 points. For the winning team, Sahima scored 8 points, Ari­ba Fatima 2 points.

For the losing team, Shaista Khan scored 4 points and Bushra Khan 2 points. In the third match, Islamia College defeated Degree College by 10-4. For the winning team, Amada Hafeez scored 4 points, Fatima Mahfouz 2 points and nd Sana Yusuf 4 points..For the losing team, Arooj Kamran scored 4 points.