Five matches decided in 7th Commissioner Karachi Cup boys event

LAHORE - Five more matches were decided in the ongoing 7th Commissioner Cup Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament here at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh, Karachi. The semifinals and finals of the girls event will be played on Saturday.
The prize distribution of the final will be graced by the special guest Assistant Commissioner Arambagh Nida Saman. In the boys’ event, Bahria College beat Rowing Club by 52- 45 points. From the winning side, Nayab Jadoon scored 28 points with the help of 6 three-pointers, Bilal Rauf 11 points and Moeez Siddiq 10 points. For the losing side, Ali Akbar scored 20 points with the help of 3 three-pointers, Moaz Zubairi 12 points and Ahad Khan 12 points.
In the first match of the girls’ event, BCP College PECSH defeated Kims College by 37-12 points. Dua Sohail scored 11 points, Ariba Atiq 8 points and Anusha Younis 6 points for the winning side. For the losing team, Arisha scored 6 points, Shamim 6 points and Saima Khan and Noor Jahan scored 2 points. In the second match, BCP College North Nazimabad defeated Fatima College by 10-6 points. For the winning team, Sahima scored 8 points, Ariba Fatima 2 points.
For the losing team, Shaista Khan scored 4 points and Bushra Khan 2 points. In the third match, Islamia College defeated Degree College by 10-4. For the winning team, Amada Hafeez scored 4 points, Fatima Mahfouz 2 points and nd Sana Yusuf 4 points..For the losing team, Arooj Kamran scored 4 points.