Saturday, January 27, 2024
FO briefs envoys on Indian terrorism in Pakistan

MATEEN HAIDER
January 27, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Islamabad has immediately stepped up counter-offensive against New Delhi on India’s terrorism spree in Pakistan and took into confidence the international community on In­dian proxies and killing of its citi­zens on its soil through Indian intel­ligence network. 

In a shocking turn of events, Paki­stani soil witnessed the heinous kill­ing of Pakistani citizens by Indian RAW agents in 2023.

Ambassadors from various coun­tries, including the European Union, Arab nations, and major Af­rican countries, were briefed by Foreign Secretary Cyras Qazi along with DG CT Foreign Office Abdul Hameed on Friday. 

These ambassadors were in­formed that Indian intelligence through their local handler killed two Pakistani citizens last year. 

The foreign secretary shared with the foreign ambassadors evidence of linking Indian agents to carry out terrorism in Pakistan territory and were urged to share this with their respective governments. 

The ambassadors were also pro­vided with evidence related to such incidents in Pakistan, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Sources in the Foreign Office said Pakistan would share its dossier on Indian terrorism with various inter­national organizations including UN, NAM, OIC, EU, UNHRC in Geneva. 

Pakistani missions in various countries have also been directed to share this dossier with the host gov­ernments.

MATEEN HAIDER

