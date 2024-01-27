GB Governor calls on President

Saturday, January 27, 2024
Our Staff Reporter
January 27, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah on Fri­day called on President Dr Arif Alvi and discussed the overall situation in the region including wheat subsi­dy and other issues.

In the meeting, they also deliberated upon the mat­ters related to Baltistan University and Skardu, a President House statement said.

The President told the GB Governor that he had taken up the matter of wheat subsidy with the care­taker Prime Minister and finance minister and ex­pressed the hope that the problems would be re­solved soon.

Earlier, the elected members of the GB Council also called on the President to discuss the wheat subsidy and other matters.

President Alvi had assured the delegation to take up their issues at the relevant forums

