Gold rate up by Rs400 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 and was sold at Rs214,200 on Friday in the local market compared to its rate of Rs213,800 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs342 to Rs183,642 from Rs183,300 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat declined to Rs168,338 from Rs168,024 respectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,600 and Rs2,2229.08 re­spectively. The prices of gold in the international market increased by $5 and was traded at $2,040 against its sale at $2,035, the Associa­tion reported.