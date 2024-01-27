Governor urges young doctors to work with dedication

PESHAWAR - Governor Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Friday reiterated his com­mitment to address the problems of young doctors urging them to serve the ailing community with utmost dedication and profes­sionalism.

He was talking to a 15-member delegation of the Young Doctors Association that called on him at Governor House. The delegation included Dr Faisal Barakzai, Dr Adnan, Dr Karamat and Dr Mu­dassar Khan.

The delegation apprised the Governor about their issues in­cluding depriving them of training and inadequate facilities of induc­tion in Post Graduate Medical In­stitute.

The Governor listened to their concerns patiently and assured them of cooperation and assis­tance. He said that the significance of doctors could not be under­mined owing to their profession adding their problems would be addressed promptly with the help of the provincial government.

He also urged doctors to work compassionately to help out ail­ing community and treat them po­litely abiding by the principles of their profession.

Meanwhile, a delegation of doc­tors from Siffat Ghayur Children Hospital Peshawar also called on the Governor and highlighted their problems including load shedding. The delegation was led by Dr Mu­hammad Haroon Zafar.