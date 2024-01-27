Govt increases authorised share capital of SLIC by 12.5pc

ISLAMABAD - To meet the mandatory regulatory requirement of the United Arab Emirates and escape the penalty, for operating there, the federal government has increased the authorised share capital of the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan by 12.5 per cent and the paid-up capital by 29 per cent.
The federal cabinet through circulation has approved the increase of Rs1 billion in authorised share capital of State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan from Rs8 billion to Rs9 billion and a hike of Rs1.8 billion in paid-up capital from Rs6,2 billion to Rs8 billion, official source told The Nation here on Friday.
Due to urgency in the instant matter, as delay in fulfilling regulatory requirement of the government of UAE, could invite financial penalty on State Life Insurance Corporation, a summary was submitted to the Prime Minster soliciting approval to place the instant summary before federal cabinet, for approval through circulation, in terms of Rule 17 (1) (6) of the Rules of Business, 1973,”said the summary.
It was proposed to the federal cabinet that Authorised share capital to be increased from Rs8,000 million to Rs9,000 million and paid-up capital to be increased from Rs6,200 million to Rs8,000 million.
According the summary presented to the federal cabinet, the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) was established under the Life Insurance (Nationalization) Order, 1972. The federal government has 100% equity in the corporation.
SLIC is also operating in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through its Gulf Zone branch. It provides life insurance coverage to Pakistanis, living in UAE.
In September 2019, SLIC informed that under the UAE Laws, the paid-up capital of insurance companies operating in UAE should not be less than UAE Dirham 100 million. Due to the continuous drop in the exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against UAE Dirham the existing paid up capital of SLIC has fallen short of the mandatory threshold of AED 100 million. The Board of Directors of SLIC, on 31st August, 2022 resolved that management of SLIC may take up the case of increase in paid up capital and authorised capital, as per the need.
Therefore, SLIC has requested for the enhancement of its authorised share capital from Rs8,000 million to Rs9,000 million and paid-up capital from Rs6,200 million to Rs8,000 million. SLIC has assured that out of the required increase in paid-up capital, Rs800 million will be utilised from general reserves of SLIC and Rs1,000 million will be retained from the dividend payable for the year 2023 by SLIC.
The decision of the Board of Directors of SLIC, regarding enhancement in the authorised capital and paid-up capital was forwarded to the Finance Division for their comments. The Finance Division dated 10-10-2023 allowed to increase its authorised share capital from Rs8,000 million to Rs9,000 million and paid-up capital from Rs6,200 million to Rs8,000 million to meet the regulatory requirement of the government of UAE, with the approval of the competent authority/forum.
SLIC, has been on active privatisation list, since 17th September, 2019. The organisations which are on active privatisation list require consent of Privatisation Commission (PC) for decisions that can bring any material change to their financial statement. Accordingly, PC was requested to give their consent for placing this summary before federal cabinet for approval.
By virtue of Articles 11, 13, 23 and 25 of the Life Insurance (Nationalization) Order, 1972, the Federal Government is the competent forum to accord approval regarding increase in the authorized share capital and paid-up capital of the corporation.