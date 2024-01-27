Govt increases authorised share capital of SLIC by 12.5pc

ISLAMABAD - To meet the mandatory regulato­ry requirement of the United Arab Emirates and escape the penal­ty, for operating there, the federal government has increased the au­thorised share capital of the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pa­kistan by 12.5 per cent and the paid-up capital by 29 per cent.

The federal cabinet through circulation has approved the in­crease of Rs1 billion in author­ised share capital of State Life In­surance Corporation of Pakistan from Rs8 billion to Rs9 billion and a hike of Rs1.8 billion in paid-up capital from Rs6,2 billion to Rs8 billion, official source told The Na­tion here on Friday.

Due to urgency in the instant matter, as delay in fulfilling regu­latory requirement of the govern­ment of UAE, could invite financial penalty on State Life Insurance Corporation, a summary was sub­mitted to the Prime Minster solic­iting approval to place the instant summary before federal cabinet, for approval through circulation, in terms of Rule 17 (1) (6) of the Rules of Business, 1973,”said the summary.

It was proposed to the federal cabinet that Authorised share cap­ital to be increased from Rs8,000 million to Rs9,000 million and paid-up capital to be increased from Rs6,200 million to Rs8,000 million.

According the summary pre­sented to the federal cabinet, the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) was established under the Life Insurance (Nation­alization) Order, 1972. The feder­al government has 100% equity in the corporation.

SLIC is also operating in the Unit­ed Arab Emirates (UAE) through its Gulf Zone branch. It provides life insurance coverage to Paki­stanis, living in UAE.

In September 2019, SLIC in­formed that under the UAE Laws, the paid-up capital of insurance companies operating in UAE should not be less than UAE Dir­ham 100 million. Due to the con­tinuous drop in the exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against UAE Dirham the existing paid up capi­tal of SLIC has fallen short of the mandatory threshold of AED 100 million. The Board of Directors of SLIC, on 31st August, 2022 re­solved that management of SLIC may take up the case of increase in paid up capital and authorised capital, as per the need.

Therefore, SLIC has requested for the enhancement of its author­ised share capital from Rs8,000 million to Rs9,000 million and paid-up capital from Rs6,200 mil­lion to Rs8,000 million. SLIC has assured that out of the required increase in paid-up capital, Rs800 million will be utilised from gen­eral reserves of SLIC and Rs1,000 million will be retained from the dividend payable for the year 2023 by SLIC.

The decision of the Board of Directors of SLIC, regarding en­hancement in the authorised cap­ital and paid-up capital was for­warded to the Finance Division for their comments. The Finance Division dated 10-10-2023 al­lowed to increase its authorised share capital from Rs8,000 mil­lion to Rs9,000 million and paid-up capital from Rs6,200 million to Rs8,000 million to meet the regu­latory requirement of the govern­ment of UAE, with the approval of the competent authority/forum.

SLIC, has been on active privati­sation list, since 17th September, 2019. The organisations which are on active privatisation list require consent of Privatisation Commis­sion (PC) for decisions that can bring any material change to their financial statement. According­ly, PC was requested to give their consent for placing this summary before federal cabinet for approv­al.

By virtue of Articles 11, 13, 23 and 25 of the Life Insurance (Na­tionalization) Order, 1972, the Federal Government is the compe­tent forum to accord approval re­garding increase in the authorized share capital and paid-up capital of the corporation.