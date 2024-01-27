Haripur DHQ Hospital granted teaching status

HARIPUR - The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) has approved the elevation of Haripur’s District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital to a teaching hospital, signifying a major advancement in regional healthcare. Initially focusing on medical and surgical wards, the hospital plans to incorporate specialized departments like gynaecology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, and cardiology by June 2024.
The Provincial Doctors Association of Haripur appreciates this development, thanking the Chief Minister, Governor, and local administration for their collaborative efforts. With its new status, DHQ Haripur aims to serve the community more effectively, aligning itself with esteemed institutions in the province such as Ayub Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital.