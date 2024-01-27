Saturday, January 27, 2024
Haripur DHQ Hospital granted teaching status

APP
January 27, 2024
HARIPUR  -  The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) has approved the elevation of Hari­pur’s District Headquar­ters (DHQ) Hospital to a teaching hospital, signi­fying a major advance­ment in regional health­care. Initially focusing on medical and surgi­cal wards, the hospital plans to incorporate spe­cialized departments like gynaecology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, and cardi­ology by June 2024.

The Provincial Doc­tors Association of Hari­pur appreciates this de­velopment, thanking the Chief Minister, Governor, and local administration for their collaborative ef­forts. With its new sta­tus, DHQ Haripur aims to serve the community more effectively, aligning itself with esteemed in­stitutions in the province such as Ayub Teaching Hospital and Lady Read­ing Hospital.

