Haripur DHQ Hospital granted teaching status

HARIPUR - The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) has approved the elevation of Hari­pur’s District Headquar­ters (DHQ) Hospital to a teaching hospital, signi­fying a major advance­ment in regional health­care. Initially focusing on medical and surgi­cal wards, the hospital plans to incorporate spe­cialized departments like gynaecology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, and cardi­ology by June 2024.

The Provincial Doc­tors Association of Hari­pur appreciates this de­velopment, thanking the Chief Minister, Governor, and local administration for their collaborative ef­forts. With its new sta­tus, DHQ Haripur aims to serve the community more effectively, aligning itself with esteemed in­stitutions in the province such as Ayub Teaching Hospital and Lady Read­ing Hospital.