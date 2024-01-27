Heritage Protection

In the wake of heightened religious tensions stemming from the construction and consecration of the Ram Temple on the site of the demolished Babri Mosque, Pakistan has urgently called upon the United Nations to intervene and protect Islamic sites in India. The plea, voiced by Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir Akram, not only addresses the immediate concerns surrounding the consecration but also underscores broader issues related to the well-being of Indian Muslims and the imperative to safeguard Islamic heritage sites.
The recent inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya prompted Pakistan to condemn the act in the strongest terms, emphasising the threat it poses to the social, economic, and political well-being of Indian Muslims. The construction and consecration of the temple have escalated religious clashes, as seen in the aftermath in Mumbai. The municipal authorities’ decision to tear down Muslim-owned makeshift shopfronts following the clashes has added a troubling dimension to the situation. Minor clashes erupted in parts of the city, leading to the removal of Muslim-owned shopfronts. The municipal authorities cited a routine campaign to clear illegal encroachments and ease pedestrian traffic. However, the timing of the action raises concerns, as it followed religious clashes sparked by the inauguration of the Ram Temple.
Pakistan’s letter to the UN emphasises the threat to regional harmony, portraying the urgent need to protect the well-being of Indian Muslims. The incidents in Mumbai serve as tangible evidence of the potential consequences of escalating religious tensions. As Pakistan rightly points out, such actions not only jeopardise the economic and social fabric of Indian Muslims but also undermine the broader peace and harmony in the region.
The Babri Mosque is not an isolated incident, as Ambassador Akram notes, citing threats to other mosques like the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura. The call for UN intervention extends beyond a single incident, pointing to a pattern of desecration and destruction that demands immediate attention. The international community, through the UN Alliance of Civilisations, must play a crucial role in addressing these concerns and fostering religious harmony in the region.