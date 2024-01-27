Heritage Protection

In the wake of heightened religious tensions stemming from the construction and consecration of the Ram Temple on the site of the demolished Babri Mosque, Pakistan has urgently called upon the United Nations to intervene and protect Islam­ic sites in India. The plea, voiced by Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir Akram, not only addresses the immediate concerns surround­ing the consecration but also underscores broader issues related to the well-being of Indian Muslims and the imperative to safe­guard Islamic heritage sites.

The recent inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya prompt­ed Pakistan to condemn the act in the strongest terms, emphasis­ing the threat it poses to the social, economic, and political well-being of Indian Muslims. The construction and consecration of the temple have escalated religious clashes, as seen in the aftermath in Mumbai. The municipal authorities’ decision to tear down Mus­lim-owned makeshift shopfronts following the clashes has add­ed a troubling dimension to the situation. Minor clashes erupt­ed in parts of the city, leading to the removal of Muslim-owned shopfronts. The municipal authorities cited a routine campaign to clear illegal encroachments and ease pedestrian traffic. However, the timing of the action raises concerns, as it followed religious clashes sparked by the inauguration of the Ram Temple.

Pakistan’s letter to the UN emphasises the threat to regional harmony, portraying the urgent need to protect the well-being of Indian Muslims. The incidents in Mumbai serve as tangible evi­dence of the potential consequences of escalating religious ten­sions. As Pakistan rightly points out, such actions not only jeop­ardise the economic and social fabric of Indian Muslims but also undermine the broader peace and harmony in the region.

The Babri Mosque is not an isolated incident, as Ambassador Akram notes, citing threats to other mosques like the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura. The call for UN intervention extends beyond a single incident, pointing to a pattern of desecration and destruction that demands imme­diate attention. The international community, through the UN Al­liance of Civilisations, must play a crucial role in addressing these concerns and fostering religious harmony in the region.