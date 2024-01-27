ICCI for enhancing education budget to promote knowledge economy

ISLAMABAD - President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Friday urged the need to enhance budgetary allocation for educational sector in the country

He said that the youth were the fu­ture of country and still, less than 2% of the GDP was being allocated for ed­ucation, thus millions of children were deprived of education.

He was addressing a ceremony or­ganized to observe the International Day of Education at Islamabad Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry.

He pleaded for substantially in­creasing the budget for education so that the educated youth could play an active role in the economic devel­opment and promote the knowledge economy. He said that mosques might be the centre to educate the out-of-school children.

He said that the business commu­nity was ready to cooperate with the government to improve the poor con­dition of schools.

Professor Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General, National Language Promotion Department and former Vice Chancellor of Punjab Uni­versity said that Pakistan could not progress without properly educating its children.

He stressed that education in Urdu should also be focused, which was the national language of the country.

He said, “to develop a tolerant na­tion, we should promote arts, poetry, literature, and painting as well.”

Imtiaz Haider, Director General, Hamdard University said that preju­dice, hatred, inequality, and other negative elements could be eradicated from society by providing quality edu­cation to the children. He stressed for close academia-industry liaison to im­prove the economy.