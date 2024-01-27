ICJ rules it’s plausible Israel committed genocide in Gaza

THE HAGUE - The UN top court on Friday said Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and facilitate “urgently needed” humanitarian aid into the besieged territory, handing down rulings in a case that has drawn global attention. The court urged Israel to refrain from any possible genocidal acts as it presses its military operation in the Gaza Strip, but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire. Israel must take “immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians,” the court said. The situation in Gaza is at serious risk of deteriorating further and there is “urgency” required to impose provisional measures, the In­ternational Court of Justice (ICJ) said. “The court considers that the cata­strophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is at serious risk of de­teriorating further before the court renders its final judgement,” Judge Joan Donoghue said. “The court con­siders that there is urgency in the sense that there is a real and immi­nent risk at irreparable prejudice will be caused to the rights found by the court to be plausible before it gives its final decision.” The civilians in Gaza remain “extremely vulnerable,” she added. At this stage, the ICJ was not considering whether Israel is ac­tually committing genocide in Gaza -- that process will take several years.

But the court warned Israel to “take all measures in its power to prevent” acts that could fall under the UN Genocide Convention, set up in 1948 as the world reeled from the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust. It also said Is­rael should “prevent and punish” any incitement to genocide.The case was brought by South Africa, which has accused Israel of breaching the UN Genocide Convention. Over two days of hearings earlier this month in the gilded hall of the Peace Palace, where the ICJ sits, lawyers from both sides battled it over the interpretation of this Convention.

South Africa accused Israel of “genocidal” acts that were intended to cause the “destruction of a sub­stantial part of the Palestinian na­tional, racial and ethnical group.”

It urged the court to order Israel to “immediately suspend” its military operations in Gaza and allow hu­manitarian aid to reach the civilians there. The question now is wheth­er the court’s rulings will be obeyed. Although its rulings are legally bind­ing, it has no mechanism to enforce them and they are sometimes com­pletely ignored -- it has ordered Rus­sia to stop its invasion of Ukraine for example. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already hinted Israel would not abide by any ruling saying “no one will stop us”, not even a ver­dict in The Hague.

But experts believe that aside from the significant symbolic impact of the ruling, there could be tangible conse­quences on the ground. “It makes it much harder for other states to con­tinue to support Israel in the face of a neutral third party finding there is a risk of genocide,” said Juliette McIntyre, international law expert from the University of South Austra­lia. “States may withdraw military or other support for Israel in order to avoid this,” she added.

The October 7 attack resulted in the death of around 1,140 people in Israel, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. At least 26,083 Palestinians, around 70 percent of them women, young children and adolescents, have been killed in the Gaza Strip in Israeli bombardments and ground offen­sive since then, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The Palestinian mil­itant group Hamas welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in its ruling on South Africa’s request to impose emergen­cy measures against Israel over its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

‘A ceasefire in Gaza is necessary’ South Africa’s Foreign Minister be­lieves that a ceasefire would be nec­essary for Israel to comply with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling, but insisted she was not “dis­appointed” the court didn’t include it in the order. “In exercising the [ICJ] order, there would have to be a cease­fire,” Naledi Pandor said after the hearing. “Without it the order doesn’t actually work.” “No way I am going to say I am disappointed, I hope for it (a ceasefire) but the fact of deliver­ing humanitarian aid, the fact of tak­ing measures that reduce the levels of harm against persons who have no role in what Israel is combating to me requires a ceasefire.

“I believe Israel would have to at­tend to how it conducts its search for the hostages and for those Hamas individuals, who carried out the Oc­tober 7th attacks,” she added. “I am satisfied with the directions that have been given.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan has welcomed the Provisional Measures ordered by the International Court of Justice in Gaza. The Foreign Office Spokesper­son Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a state­ment said that Pakistan welcomes the provisional measures ordered Friday by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), whereby the Court has concluded that, prima facie, it has the jurisdiction to entertain the case against Israel and that South Africa’s claims of genocide are “plausible”.