ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital City Police Of­ficer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan along with CPO Law and Orders and CPO Safe City/ Traffic on Friday pinned the badges to the newly pro­moted Superintendent of Police (SP) Raza Ullah Khan, a police public rela­tions officer said on Friday. He said that the newly promoted officer was appointed as SP Security NAB. In this regard the Chairman NAB requested for an SP rank official of Islamabad Capital Police for security.