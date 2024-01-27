IG visits Adiala Jail, meets inmates including former PM Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI - The Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir on Friday visited the Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi and checked the record of prisoners, listened to their complaints and issued immediate orders for address­ing the problems being faced by them. The IG also met with former premier Imran Khan and other imprisoned political leaders including former CM Chauhdry Pervaiz Elahi, ex-In­terior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, former Foreign Minis­ter Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry, the ex-federal minister of information and broadcasting and checked the facilities being provided to them by the jail administration. The IG was earlier received by the Superintendent Adiala Jail Asad Warraich and other senior and junior officers upon his arrival and gave him the detailed brief­ing on all the matters. Accord­ing to details, IG Prisons Punjab Mian Farooq Nazir paid a detail visit to Adiala Jail and inspected the various barracks and wards of the jail where he also interact­ed with the inmate and listened to their problems.

IG also inspected the juvenile and women wards as well. An order was also issued by the IG to provide the facility of tele­phone call to prisoners twice in a week so that they could talk with their families. On request of Pakhtoon prisoners, IG di­rected the jail authorities to op­erate Pashtoo Channels on Cable TV for two hours daily. He also asked the jail administration to open Smart Utility Store inside jail, wherein, tea, green tea, cold drinks, confectioneries and oth­er daily use items will be avail­able from morning to evening.

Likewise, Mian Farooq Nazir paid a visit to cells/ barracks housing the political prison­ers including Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Sheikh Ra­sheed Ahmed, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Fawad Chaudhry. Dur­ing the meeting with IG, all the political inmates have expressed their satisfaction over facilities being provided to them by the jail authorities as per menu of Punjab Home Department.

“The meeting among IG and political prisoners held in good manner and none of them had lodged any complaint against any officer of Adiala Jail re­garding provision of facilities, medical and other issue,” said a senior officer of Adiala Jail. He said that IG has appreciated the working of Superintendent of Adiala Jail Asad Warraich and other subbordinates. Mean­while, District and Session Islamabad Judge (East) Rana Nasir Javed and Additional Ses­sion Judge Islamabad (West) Tahir Abbas Sipra also paid a visit to Adiala Jail here.

The judges inspected differ­ent areas of jail and expressed their satisfaction over arrange­ments made for inmates by the Superintendent.