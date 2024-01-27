Illegal weapons recovered

QUETTA - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in a targeted operation against drug trafficking has recovered a significant cache of weapons along the coastal belt of Gwadar. The opera­tion, carried out in the Padi­zar area, unfolded when an ANF team observed individu­als unloading goods near the shoreline. Despite the team’s prompt response, the sus­pects managed to escape in the cover of darkness. Upon inspecting the shipment left behind, the ANF discovered a trove of sophisticated weap­ons, leading to their confisca­tion. Among the seized items were 259 9mm Glock pistols. The ANF spokesperson high­lighted that these operations exemplify the agency’s un­wavering commitment to ad­dressing threats to national security, extending beyond counter-narcotics efforts. This successful mission un­derscores the crucial role of ANF in safeguarding the region, demonstrating their determination to combat multifaceted challenges en­dangering the nation.