Saturday, January 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Illegal weapons recovered

Agencies
January 27, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in a targeted operation against drug trafficking has recovered a significant cache of weapons along the coastal belt of Gwadar. The opera­tion, carried out in the Padi­zar area, unfolded when an ANF team observed individu­als unloading goods near the shoreline. Despite the team’s prompt response, the sus­pects managed to escape in the cover of darkness. Upon inspecting the shipment left behind, the ANF discovered a trove of sophisticated weap­ons, leading to their confisca­tion. Among the seized items were 259 9mm Glock pistols. The ANF spokesperson high­lighted that these operations exemplify the agency’s un­wavering commitment to ad­dressing threats to national security, extending beyond counter-narcotics efforts. This successful mission un­derscores the crucial role of ANF in safeguarding the region, demonstrating their determination to combat multifaceted challenges en­dangering the nation.

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance waiving attestation of foreign public documents

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1706251800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024