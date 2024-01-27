Illegal weapons recovered

QUETTA - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in a targeted operation against drug trafficking has recovered a significant cache of weapons along the coastal belt of Gwadar. The operation, carried out in the Padizar area, unfolded when an ANF team observed individuals unloading goods near the shoreline. Despite the team’s prompt response, the suspects managed to escape in the cover of darkness. Upon inspecting the shipment left behind, the ANF discovered a trove of sophisticated weapons, leading to their confiscation. Among the seized items were 259 9mm Glock pistols. The ANF spokesperson highlighted that these operations exemplify the agency’s unwavering commitment to addressing threats to national security, extending beyond counter-narcotics efforts. This successful mission underscores the crucial role of ANF in safeguarding the region, demonstrating their determination to combat multifaceted challenges endangering the nation.