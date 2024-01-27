ILT20 is going to get bigger and bigger, Waqar

Lauding the ILT20’s popularity in the Gulf region, legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis shared his thoughts on the league's growth, and the UAE team's upward trajectory and the impact of well-known players in the tournament.

The former Pakistan pacer features in the commentary panel that comprises many stalwarts of the game including the likes of Wasim Akram, Simon Doull, Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akthar and Harbhajan Singh.

Speaking on his experience with the league he said, “Last year the tournament was new, and we were lucky to be involved. I had a great time, especially since the quality of cricket was good. I feel the ILT20 is going to get bigger and bigger. It’s just early days, but I am sure the level of cricket and the crowds will only get better with each season.”