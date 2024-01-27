Saturday, January 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Independent candidates free to join any political party: Khuhro

APP
January 27, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The Sindh President of Paki­stan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday said that any political party can obtain support of the independent candidates to form the federal government.

Khuhro, in a statement, said as per the law the indepen­dent candidates were free to join any political party repre­sented in the parliament after winning the election. The PPP Sindh’s President appealed to the election candidates of the PTI who were fighting as inde­pendent candidates to support the PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to be elected as the Prime Minister. He said the PPP believed in the supremacy of the constitution and a strong democratic dispensation. Com­menting on the electoral al­liance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Grand Democratic Alliance, Muttah­dia Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Sindh, he said the coalition wanted to rollback provincial autonomy.

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance waiving attestation of foreign public documents

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1706251800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024