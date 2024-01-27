Independent candidates free to join any political party: Khuhro

HYDERABAD - The Sindh President of Paki­stan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday said that any political party can obtain support of the independent candidates to form the federal government.

Khuhro, in a statement, said as per the law the indepen­dent candidates were free to join any political party repre­sented in the parliament after winning the election. The PPP Sindh’s President appealed to the election candidates of the PTI who were fighting as inde­pendent candidates to support the PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to be elected as the Prime Minister. He said the PPP believed in the supremacy of the constitution and a strong democratic dispensation. Com­menting on the electoral al­liance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Grand Democratic Alliance, Muttah­dia Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Sindh, he said the coalition wanted to rollback provincial autonomy.