Int’l Customs Day celebrated at Wagah Border

LAHORE - In a significant initiative, the World Customs Or­ganization (WCO) has declared 2024 as a dedi­cated year for “Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose.” This global ef­fort aims to spotlight the collaborative endeavors of WCO members in this domain. The Interna­tional Customs Day celebration at Wagah Border marked a pivotal moment, featuring Akhuwat CEO Amjad Saqib as the chief guest.

The ceremony held at the Wagah Border was not merely a symbolic event; it saw the combustion of confiscated goods worth crores of rupees. Among the incinerated items were bottles of alcohol, ciga­rettes, blister drugs, and makeup products. Chief Collector Mubasher Baig emphasized the collec­tive commitment of various agencies to thwart smuggling activities. The act of sacrificing prohib­ited goods underlines the dedication to upholding customs regulations and preventing illicit trade.

The Chief Collector, considering the environ­mental impact, revealed that fewer pollutants were released into the air during the disposal process. This conscientious approach aligns with broader efforts to address air pollution concerns. Additionally, the Chief Collector announced pun­ishments for employees involved in thefts within the Customs department, underscoring a zero-tolerance policy towards malpractices.

To fortify the security of goods within Customs, comprehensive measures have been implement­ed. The punitive actions against those engaged in theft underscore the commitment to maintaining integrity and transparency in customs opera­tions. The chief collector’s assurance of foolproof arrangements reflects the meticulous planning undertaken to prevent theft and ensure the safe­guarding of valuable goods. The event witnessed the presence of several key figures, including Collector Customs Enforcement Lahore Mateen Alam, Collector Faislabad Saeed Watto, and Col­lector Customs Appraisement Munib Serwar. Ad­ditional Collector Ali Akbar Zaidi, Additional Col­lector Customs Usman Tariq, Deputy Collector Ali Asad, Assistant Collector Hameer, and other offi­cials added to the gravity of the occasion.