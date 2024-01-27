IPO, PITB join hands for automation, digitalization of IPO-Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The In­tellectual Property Orga­nization (IPO) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Tuesday joined hands and signed an agreement for the digitali­zation and automation of IPO Pakistan.

The agreement was signed by Director Gener­al, IPO Ms. Shazia Adnan and Director General, PITB Saima R. Shaikh for auto­mation and digitalization IPO to facilitate the com­mon masses and business in the country.

On this occasion, Chair­man IPO, Ambassador Farukh Amil said that the visibility on indiffer­ent platforms and public awareness are the major priority of IPO at this time, which will make it accessi­ble to the business classes and especially the youth.

The Chairman IPO said that at present, we were working on digitalization of IPO with the support of PITB, which was an im­portant tool for moderniz­ing institutions in the mod­ern world, which provided facilities to the public and business classes.

He said that a large part of the population of Paki­stan consisted of youth and the youth were cur­rently mostly connected to IT and social media and af­ter this facility, they would be able to make online complaints or other facili­ties in IPO.

Farukh said that IPO was currently making the youth aware of IPO in uni­versities and educational institutions, which would increase the trend of finan­cial education among them.

He said that after auto­mation in the IPO, there would be transparency and simplification of processes in the institution.

On this occasion, Direc­tor General, IPO, Shazia Adnan said that after this agreement with PITB, on­line payments and anoth­er documentation process would be made easy in the next two months and this would also promote Ease of Doing Business (EODB) in IPO.

She said with this agree­ment, you can do docu­mentation or payment pro­cesses through 27 different channels including online banking which will provide convenience to people.

The Director General IPO said that work on this process started last Oc­tober 2023 and now 17 forms could be submitted through the online system.

She said that now people will not need to come to the IPO office for the process, the process has been sim­plified through 33 different modules.