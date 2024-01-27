IPO, PITB join hands for automation, digitalization of IPO-Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Tuesday joined hands and signed an agreement for the digitalization and automation of IPO Pakistan.
The agreement was signed by Director General, IPO Ms. Shazia Adnan and Director General, PITB Saima R. Shaikh for automation and digitalization IPO to facilitate the common masses and business in the country.
On this occasion, Chairman IPO, Ambassador Farukh Amil said that the visibility on indifferent platforms and public awareness are the major priority of IPO at this time, which will make it accessible to the business classes and especially the youth.
The Chairman IPO said that at present, we were working on digitalization of IPO with the support of PITB, which was an important tool for modernizing institutions in the modern world, which provided facilities to the public and business classes.
He said that a large part of the population of Pakistan consisted of youth and the youth were currently mostly connected to IT and social media and after this facility, they would be able to make online complaints or other facilities in IPO.
Farukh said that IPO was currently making the youth aware of IPO in universities and educational institutions, which would increase the trend of financial education among them.
He said that after automation in the IPO, there would be transparency and simplification of processes in the institution.
On this occasion, Director General, IPO, Shazia Adnan said that after this agreement with PITB, online payments and another documentation process would be made easy in the next two months and this would also promote Ease of Doing Business (EODB) in IPO.
She said with this agreement, you can do documentation or payment processes through 27 different channels including online banking which will provide convenience to people.
The Director General IPO said that work on this process started last October 2023 and now 17 forms could be submitted through the online system.
She said that now people will not need to come to the IPO office for the process, the process has been simplified through 33 different modules.