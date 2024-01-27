Islamabad condemns Iran terror attack, killing Pakistani nationals

Pakistan has unequivocally condemned a terrorist incident in Iran, resulting in killing of Pakistani nationals.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch described it as a horrifying and despicable incident. She stated that the government is in touch with Iranian authorities, emphasizing the immediate need to investigate the incident and hold accountable those involved in this heinous crime.

The spokesperson mentioned that our Consul in Zahedan is en route to the hospital where injured individuals are being treated, and is expected to arrive in a few hours due to the long distances and security imperatives involved.

During his visit, he will also meet with local authorities and, among other things, stress the urgent need for strong action against the perpetrators of this crime.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch declared that Pakistan is fully aware of the gravity of this matter and is taking all necessary measures. The embassy is committed to expeditiously repatriating the deceased.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson expressed resolve, stating that such cowardly attacks cannot deter Pakistan from its determination to fight terrorism.