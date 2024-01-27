Judge Muhammad Bashir's request for long leave till retirement rejected

Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir's request for long leave till retirement has been rejected by the competent authority. Judge Bashir is presently hearing cases against PTI founder.

Sources said Judge Bashir's request for long leave till retirement was turned down by the Ministry of Law and Justice after which he withdrew his leave application.

Judge Bashir had applied for leave from January 24th to March 14th on medical grounds. The ministry had turned down the application after which he withdrew the same.

It may be recalled that two references against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi are under trial in the court of Judge Muhammad Bashir. He has to retire from service on March 14 after completing his service tenure.