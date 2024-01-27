Saturday, January 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Kidnapee turns out to be kidnapper himself

Bajidan Ali Wahab needed money to open PUBG account and staged his kidnapping drama

Our Staff Reporter
January 27, 2024
Regional, Multan, Opinions, Editorials, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -   The kidnappee turned out to be the kidnapper himself. 

As per details, on 24th January at 08:45 at Airport Police Station, Sialkot area, Bajidan Ali Wahab son of Adnan Arshad Biswari went to drop his sister Musmat Fazeen Shahzai to Govern­ment Girls High School Kal­wal on his motorcycle. But unidentified people during a call said they had kidnapped the man and demanded a ransom of Rs 1.5 million. DSP Rana Mehmoodul Hasan told The Nation that the alleged kidnapper’s father was living abroad in Saudi Arabia for employment. The kidnapper used to play PUBG game and needed one million rupees to buy a PUBG account. He was sure that his father would not give money for this task, so he planned to stage a kidnapping drama of himself. He left his sister at school, and parked his motorcycle in Sambarial and went to a friend named Ali, there he messaged in the family WhatsApp group that their relative had been kid­napped, if they needs him, they could get him released after paying Rs 1.5 ransom within two days. After regis­tering the case, investigation was started to trace out the kidnappers and the kidnap­pee was brought back.

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance waiving attestation of foreign public documents

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1706251800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024