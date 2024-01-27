Kidnapee turns out to be kidnapper himself

SIALKOT - The kidnappee turned out to be the kidnapper himself.

As per details, on 24th January at 08:45 at Airport Police Station, Sialkot area, Bajidan Ali Wahab son of Adnan Arshad Biswari went to drop his sister Musmat Fazeen Shahzai to Govern­ment Girls High School Kal­wal on his motorcycle. But unidentified people during a call said they had kidnapped the man and demanded a ransom of Rs 1.5 million. DSP Rana Mehmoodul Hasan told The Nation that the alleged kidnapper’s father was living abroad in Saudi Arabia for employment. The kidnapper used to play PUBG game and needed one million rupees to buy a PUBG account. He was sure that his father would not give money for this task, so he planned to stage a kidnapping drama of himself. He left his sister at school, and parked his motorcycle in Sambarial and went to a friend named Ali, there he messaged in the family WhatsApp group that their relative had been kid­napped, if they needs him, they could get him released after paying Rs 1.5 ransom within two days. After regis­tering the case, investigation was started to trace out the kidnappers and the kidnap­pee was brought back.