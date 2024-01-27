Killers get death penalty on 2 counts

FAISALABAD - A sessions court handed down death penalty on two counts to each of five convicts for killing former president District Bar As­sociation and his driver. According to the prosecu­tion, five accused including Suleman, Sajjad, Abdullah, Naeem and Hasan Ali shot dead former President Dis­trict Bar Naveed Mukhtar Ghumman and his driver Binyamin over an old en­mity on January 10, last year. Batala Colony police registered a case and sub­mitted challan in the court. Additional Sessions Judge Inam Elahi pronounced the judgment after recording evidence and final argu­ment from both sides. The court also imposed a fine of Rs one million on each of the convicts. If failed to pay the fine, the convicts will have to undergo two years imprisonment.