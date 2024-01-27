KP Edu Dept relaxes uniform regulations

PESHAWAR - In response to the recent cold wave in Peshawar, the administration of primary and secondary schools has taken a step to address the comfort of students. A notification from the Department of Primary and Secondary Education permits students to wear a sweater or coat of their choice to keep warm while at school. This decision acknowledges the impact of the cold weather on academic activities.
The relaxation in uniform rules is a temporary measure and will remain in effect until the weather conditions improve. The move aims to ensure that students can focus on their studies without being adversely affected by the chilling temperatures.