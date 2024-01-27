KP Edu Dept relaxes uniform regulations

PESHAWAR - In response to the recent cold wave in Peshawar, the administration of primary and sec­ondary schools has taken a step to address the com­fort of students. A notification from the Department of Primary and Secondary Education permits stu­dents to wear a sweater or coat of their choice to keep warm while at school. This decision acknowledges the impact of the cold weather on academic activities.

The relaxation in uniform rules is a temporary measure and will remain in effect until the weather conditions improve. The move aims to ensure that students can focus on their studies without being ad­versely affected by the chilling temperatures.