Lahore girls, Pindi boys bag badminton team event titles

LAHORE - La­hore division trounced Faisal­abad by 2-1 in a closely fought Rising Punjab Games Bad­minton Championship Wom­en’s Team Event final while the title of Men’s Team Event went to Rawalpindi boys, who outplayed Faisalabad in straight sets here on Friday. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail congratulated Lahore and Rawalpindi teams for winning women’s and men’s team event final matches. In women’s team event final, the first single match was won by Laiba Masoud of Lahore against Faisalabad’s Zubaira Islam by 21-18, 24-26, 21- 16 but Faisalabad bounced back and leveled the score by winning first doubles match through Zubaira & Huma who downed Lahore’s Laiba & Saima by 18-21, 21-14, 21- 15. However, Lahore’s Amal Muneeb wrapped up the title clash by winning the second single match against Bushra of Faisalabad by 15-21, 21-14 and 21-19.