Lahore Lions, Eagles record victories in LRCA U13 Championship

LAHORE - Lahore Lions and Lahore Eagles recorded triumphs in the Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) U13 Championship 2023-24 matches here on Saturday. In the seventh match of the event, Lahore Lions defeated Lahore Ravi by 8 runs. Batting first, Lahore Lions scored 196/5 in 35 overs with Azan Ali hitting 70, Azan Azhar 28, Salman Ali unbeaten 33 and M Zaeem unbeaten 27. M Hasnain bagged 2/32. In reply, Lahore Ravi could score 188/4 in 35 overs. Arshman Butt hammered unbeaten 99 and Noor ul Hassan 53. Arshman Butt named man of the match. In the eighth match, Lahore Eagles beat Lahore Thunders by 5 wickets. Lahore Thunders, batting first, scored 166/2 in 35 overs. Ali Hasnain Amir struck unbeaten 76 and M Omer unbeaten 69. In reply, Lahore Eagles reached home safely (170/5) in 27.3 overs. Wasay Samar cracked 59 and Zeeshan Ali 26. Abdul Rehman took 3/41. Ali Hasnain Amir named man of the match.