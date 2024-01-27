Lahore Lions, Eagles record victories in LRCA U13 Championship

LAHORE - La­hore Lions and Lahore Eagles recorded triumphs in the La­hore Region Cricket Associa­tion (LRCA) U13 Champion­ship 2023-24 matches here on Saturday. In the seventh match of the event, Lahore Lions defeated Lahore Ravi by 8 runs. Batting first, La­hore Lions scored 196/5 in 35 overs with Azan Ali hitting 70, Azan Azhar 28, Salman Ali unbeaten 33 and M Zaeem unbeaten 27. M Hasnain bagged 2/32. In re­ply, Lahore Ravi could score 188/4 in 35 overs. Arshman Butt hammered unbeaten 99 and Noor ul Hassan 53. Arsh­man Butt named man of the match. In the eighth match, Lahore Eagles beat Lahore Thunders by 5 wickets. La­hore Thunders, batting first, scored 166/2 in 35 overs. Ali Hasnain Amir struck un­beaten 76 and M Omer un­beaten 69. In reply, Lahore Eagles reached home safely (170/5) in 27.3 overs. Wasay Samar cracked 59 and Zee­shan Ali 26. Abdul Rehman took 3/41. Ali Hasnain Amir named man of the match.