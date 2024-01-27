LHC stops planting of palm trees along highways, motorways

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped planting of palm trees along highways and mo­torways. Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions, filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures for con­trolling smog. During the proceedings, the Envi­ronment Protection Department (EPD) director general appeared before the court and submitted that palm trees were ineffective barriers against pollution, adding that they did not prove success­ful on Islamabad motorways and highways.

The court questioned the bizarre renovation of underpasses in the city, criticising the uncon­ventional lighting that malfunctioned on the first day. The court also stressed the urgency for water conservation and observed that there were pre­dictions about water scarcity by 2026-2027, en­visioning a future where water tankers become a common sight in Lahore. The court addressed the provincial law officer and asked what steps had been taken by the Water and Sanitation Agen­cy for installing water meters. To which, a mem­ber of the Judicial Water and Environment Com­mission stated that a one-year timeline had been given for installing water meters. The law offi­cer apprised the court that the government would provide 10,000 electric bikes to students. Subse­quently, the court stopped the EPD director gen­eral from planting palm trees along highways and motorways, besides adjourning further hearing.