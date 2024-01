QUETTA - The Met Of­fice has forecast mainly part­ly cloudy weather conditions in most parts of the province with a very cold situation in the northern parts. Fog is likely to remain in south­eastern districts during the next 24 hours. However, iso­lated light rain and drizzle may occur in Makran and its surroundings. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 5.5 degree centi­grade and –01.0 degree centi­grade in Kalat on Friday.