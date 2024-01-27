Meat exporters euphoric as Punjab livestock sector set to get boost

A wave of euphoria sweeps among meat exporters following the Punjab government’s decision to devise policies for promotion of the livestock sector.

Talking to WealthPK, Muhammad Arif, a member of the meat exporters association, said the livestock sector could help boost the national economy like the textile sector if the government devised a comprehensive policy. Currently, he said millions of people were directly or indirectly attached with the sector, earning a handsome money.

This sector is playing an important role in the rural and urban economy; however, it needs immediate attention of the government, he added.

As per official statistics, as many as 59 percent of rural women in Punjab are busy in the livestock sector and allied activities.

"Punjab dominates in the livestock sector, with 49% of the country’s cattle, 65% of buffaloes, 24% of sheep, and 37% of goats. The province contributes 43% of beef, 32% of mutton, 62% of milk, and 75% of poultry of Pakistan," the record reads.

“Presently, the reported gross value addition of livestock stands at Rs1,466 billion, whereas livestock share in export is 8.5%. The poultry sector is one of the most vibrant sub-sectors of livestock. The current investment in the poultry industry is more than Rs700 billion. This industry is progressing at an impressive growth rate of 8% per annum over the last few years.

Pakistan has become the 11th largest poultry producer in the world, producing 1,163 million broilers annually. This sector provides employment (direct/indirect) to over 1.5 million people,” the Punjab government record reads.

Arif said by educating farmers and devising helpful policies for the investors, the government could eliminate poverty, strengthen the economy and create thousands of jobs.

“We can fetch the much-needed forex by exporting meat to various countries, as our farmers are well-aware of how to take care of their animals,” he added.

An official of Punjab’s livestock department told WealthPK on the condition of anonymity that the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was keen to promote the sector. Following his direction, slaughter of useful female animals has been banned immediately.

He said the government had also decided to impose an emergency in Punjab in order to increase livestock production. He said the government would also establish animal disease-free zones in Punjab.

The chief minister has constituted a committee to devise a plan for promotion of the livestock sector, he added. The committee comprises provincial minister for livestock, additional chief secretary, secretary of livestock, secretary of finance, two commissioners and some stakeholders.

He said the government had tasked the committee with coming up with viable recommendations about fixing the livestock prices.

“Pakistan can earn a good amount of money by exporting meat to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. Through an actionable plan, the government is planning to increase meat exports to the Gulf countries,” the official added.

Ahmed Ali, a farmer of Chak 62, a village on Sargodha Road, said livestock was a lifeline for the rural community of Pakistan. The role of rural communities is undocumented and unnoticed but it is effectively contributing to the national growth by providing a healthy food.

He said the role of livestock and rural communities in the economy of Pakistan was unparalleled. The exporters enjoy all perks and privileges but the poor farmers have been ignored for decades, although they also equally serve the country.

“We are ensuring food security by providing nutritious food products including eggs, milk and meat. A sustained livestock sector is crucial to achieving the demand for proteins,” Ahmed Ali said.

Arif said the livestock sector was effectively playing its role in resolving the malnutrition related issues of Pakistan and can do the same for the world by exporting its products.

“We are waiting for the government to announce a policy for this sector. It is a primary source of income for the rural communities of Punjab, as small to medium-sized farmers rely on this sector.

"My entire family is getting food and funds from the livestock sector. With the help of this sector, we are also catering to the needs of the people and saving the future of their children," said Irshad Hassan, a farmer from Chak 4-JB.