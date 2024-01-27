Saturday, January 27, 2024
Meeting reviews Kashmir Solidarity Day preparations

Our Staff Reporter
January 27, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  A review meeting, led by Abid Majeed, Ad­ditional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department, convened on Friday at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar to discuss arrangements for celebrating Kashmir Sol­idarity Day on February 5.

Concerned Administrative Secretaries and DG Information, along with Commis­sioners, Deputy Commissioners, and other officials, participated through video link. Abid Majeed emphasized the significance of organizing special walks and rallies on Kashmir Solidarity Day. 

He urged the display of banners in prom­inent locations and government offic­es throughout the province. Stressing the need for special events in educational in­stitutions to raise awareness about the atrocities faced by Kashmiris, he firmly stated that India’s occupation of Kashmir is unlawful, marked by ongoing human rights violations.

Preparations for Kashmir Day on Febru­ary 5 are in full swing, reflecting the unwa­vering support of the people of Pakistan for their Kashmiri brothers.

