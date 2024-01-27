Minister urges political parties to prioritise education in their election manifestos

KARACHI - Caretaker Federal Minister for Edu­cation and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindh on Friday urged all the political parties to prioritize education and governance agenda in their election manifestos for the next five years to improve the quality of education in the country. We need to focus on developing educational infrastructure, improving learning system, framing sustainable policy and initiatives as well as ensuring training of teachers and enrollment of out of school children to achieve objectives of quality education for all, he underscored. The minister expressed the views while presiding over meetings during visits to the re­gional offices of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCC) at Karachi and talking to media persons on the occasion. The minister visited different sections of the regional of­fices where he received the briefing on the working, role, functions and issues being faced and future strate­gies of the organizations.

Madad Ali Sindhi observed that over 25 million out of school chil­dren, the dilapidated condition of public sector educational institu­tions, disconnection between teach­ers and parents, non-utilization of earmarked funds and other issues in­dicate that the education sector could not get proper attention of political parties in the past and remained ex­cluded from their manifestos while bureaucracy also failed to play a positive role in the regard. Now it has been inevitable that whichever po­litical party comes into power after the upcoming general elections must dedicate its five year term to improve the education in Pakistan as it was the only option for development of the country, he maintained and em­phasized that people should also urge their representatives for taking measures in the regard.

The minister said that during the short tenure of the caretaker govern­ment, he had adopted a proactive ap­proach to improve the educational standards and deal with the issues and 20 out of 50 schools of federal capital were selected for reforms. Those educational institutes were being transformed as model schools with provision of missing facilities and improvement of their manage­ment, he said and added that the caretaker government was also fo­cusing on universities and boards and measures were taken to resolve their issues while chairmen of educational boards were directed to improve the system and ensure transparency in examination and assessment pro­cesses by utilizing modern digital technologies. Madad Ali Sindhi ex­pressed concerns on issues of drug abuse and harassment in educational institutions and said that the govern­ment was taking steps to do away with the issues but there should be close coordination between parents and teachers and teaching faculty keep an eye on the students and their behaviors to help overcoming such issues. He emphasised on a compre­hensive policy, coordinated efforts and joint initiatives by federal and provincial governments for educa­tional improvement and said follow­ing the 18th Constitutional Amend­ment, the education sector has been devolved to provinces.

Earlier, Executive Director IBCC, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, briefed the minister that one window proce­dure and online system for verifica­tion was functional in IBCC and it had facilitated the students to a great ex­tent. Assistant Regional Director AIOU Karachi office, Zulfiqar Ali Zardari briefed that 56 campuses of Allama Iqbal Open University were functional around the country and there was a need of more campuses to cater the large number of students.