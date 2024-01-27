Modern technology must to curb crimes, says IGP

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed that intelligence-based operations should be speeded up in all districts of the province to eradicate organized crimes, targeted operations should be made more effective to eliminate dangerous criminals, drug dealers and menace of drugs. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the police teams should speed up the process of suppressing professional and dangerous criminals with the effective use of modern technology. IGP Punjab directed that guidelines given by election commission in its code of conduct should be ensured, while providing services to the citizens in the best environment, the sense of security should be further improved. He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of giving awards to the best performing officers at the Central Police Office today. A ceremony was organised in honor of officers and officials with excellent performance in the Central Police Office, in which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar awarded 37 officers and officials of Lahore and Sheikhupura with certificates of appreciation and cash prizes. Additional SP Operation Iqbal Town Ahmed Zunair Cheema and his team were awarded with letters of appreciation for transforming the Iqbal Town police station into an exemplary Special Initiative Police Station. DSP AtifMeraj, Sub Inspector Syed Qamar Abbas, TSI ShabanAkram, ASI Umar Javed, Head Constable Aamir Butt, Constables Muhammad Husnain and Muhammad Imran were given certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.Lady constables Aneela Bashir and NimraAkram were given certificates of appreciation and cash rewards for arresting the wanted accused in the cases of motorcycle robbery.27 officers and personnel were awarded certificates of appreciation and cash rewards for arresting dangerous criminals and bringing them to justice in Sheikhupura.