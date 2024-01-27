MoU signed to promote investor education, ESG practices, corporate growth

ISLAMABAD - The Association of Chartered Certi­fied Accountants (ACCA) has signed a memorandum of understand­ing (MoU) with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to promote investor educa­tion, environmental, social, and gover­nance (ESG) practices and corporate growth. ACCA and SECP have enjoyed a robust partnership since 2017 un­der Jama Punji initiative. This MoU re­affirms both organisations’ dedication to promote financial literacy, sustain­ability, ethical standards, mentorship for startups and supporting learning initiatives. The event featured a series of insightful discussions and presenta­tions, culminating in the MoU signing.

Chairman of SECP, Akif Saeed, re­marked, “The collaboration with ACCA under this MoU is a testament to our dedication to fostering an environ­ment of transparency and governance in Pakistan’s corporate sector. SECP is committed to advancing investor edu­cation, collaborating on sustainability initiatives and promoting startup eco­system. SECP believes that our joint efforts with ACCA will play a pivotal role in strengthening the economic framework of the country.”

ACCA Director of Asia Pacific, Pulkit Abrol, stated, “This renewed partner­ship with SECP is not just a continua­tion of our long-standing relationship but a step forward in our joint efforts to empower the financial and corpo­rate sectors with sustainable practices, innovation initiatives and governance. We are excited to work together to­wards a future where investor educa­tion and sustainability reporting are not just norms but drivers of economic growth and stability.” The MoU solidi­fies a long-term partnership focused on enhancing corporate and capital market development with an empha­sis on transparency, reporting, and governance. It also aims to broaden the scope of collaboration, including capacity building of SECP employees, enhancing public sector engagement.

Meanwhile, in a bid to promote safety and respect in the workplace, the Securities and Exchange Commis­sion of Pakistan (SECP) has issued draft amendments to the Listed Com­panies (Code of Corporate Gover­nance) Regulations, 2019 for public consultation. The proposed amend­ments require board of directors of listed companies to implement ro­bust anti-harassment policies that align with the Protection Against Ha­rassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, and relevant provincial laws. These policies will uphold the rights and well-being of all employ­ees, fostering a more inclusive and equitable work environment.

The amendments mandate several critical measures to ensure effective implementation of anti-harassment policies as required under the Work­place Act, 2010, including develop­ment of a Code of Conduct, formation of Inquiry Committee, designation of Competent Authority and display of Code of Conduct for awareness of all employees ensuring clear communi­cation and accessibility. This initiative marks a significant step towards build­ing a more equitable and ethical cor­porate landscape in Pakistan. Integrat­ing robust anti-harassment policies into the Code of Corporate Governance sets a strong precedent for responsible business practices and demonstrates the SECP’s commitment to fostering safe and empowering workplaces for all. The draft amendments are avail­able for public comments and feed­back on the SECP’s website.