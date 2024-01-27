MoU signed to promote investor education, ESG practices, corporate growth

ISLAMABAD - The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to promote investor education, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices and corporate growth. ACCA and SECP have enjoyed a robust partnership since 2017 under Jama Punji initiative. This MoU reaffirms both organisations’ dedication to promote financial literacy, sustainability, ethical standards, mentorship for startups and supporting learning initiatives. The event featured a series of insightful discussions and presentations, culminating in the MoU signing.
Chairman of SECP, Akif Saeed, remarked, “The collaboration with ACCA under this MoU is a testament to our dedication to fostering an environment of transparency and governance in Pakistan’s corporate sector. SECP is committed to advancing investor education, collaborating on sustainability initiatives and promoting startup ecosystem. SECP believes that our joint efforts with ACCA will play a pivotal role in strengthening the economic framework of the country.”
ACCA Director of Asia Pacific, Pulkit Abrol, stated, “This renewed partnership with SECP is not just a continuation of our long-standing relationship but a step forward in our joint efforts to empower the financial and corporate sectors with sustainable practices, innovation initiatives and governance. We are excited to work together towards a future where investor education and sustainability reporting are not just norms but drivers of economic growth and stability.” The MoU solidifies a long-term partnership focused on enhancing corporate and capital market development with an emphasis on transparency, reporting, and governance. It also aims to broaden the scope of collaboration, including capacity building of SECP employees, enhancing public sector engagement.
Meanwhile, in a bid to promote safety and respect in the workplace, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued draft amendments to the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 for public consultation. The proposed amendments require board of directors of listed companies to implement robust anti-harassment policies that align with the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, and relevant provincial laws. These policies will uphold the rights and well-being of all employees, fostering a more inclusive and equitable work environment.
The amendments mandate several critical measures to ensure effective implementation of anti-harassment policies as required under the Workplace Act, 2010, including development of a Code of Conduct, formation of Inquiry Committee, designation of Competent Authority and display of Code of Conduct for awareness of all employees ensuring clear communication and accessibility. This initiative marks a significant step towards building a more equitable and ethical corporate landscape in Pakistan. Integrating robust anti-harassment policies into the Code of Corporate Governance sets a strong precedent for responsible business practices and demonstrates the SECP’s commitment to fostering safe and empowering workplaces for all. The draft amendments are available for public comments and feedback on the SECP’s website.