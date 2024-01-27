Saturday, January 27, 2024
MQM-P supports independent candidate for NA 211, NA 212 Syed Ali Nawaz Shah

APP
January 27, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

MIRPURKHAS   -  Syed Ali Nawaz Shah, the in­dependent candidate for NA 211 and NA 212, Mir Janullah Talpur, the GDA candidate for PS 47, and MQM Pakistan on Friday visited the residence of PS 45 candidate Dr. Za­far Kamali. MQM-Pakistan declared its support for Syed Ali Nawaz Shah, in­dependent candidate Syed Shuja Muhammad Shah on PS-46 and GDA candidate Mir Janullah Talpur on PS-47. On PS 45, Syed Ali Nawaz Shah declared his unwavering support for Dr. Zafar Kamali, the can­didate for MQM Pakistan. Afaq Ahmed Khan, the MQ Pakistan’s NA 211 candi­date, withdrew in favor of independent Syed Ali Nawaz Shah.

APP

