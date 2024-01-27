Saturday, January 27, 2024
Narcotics burnt to mark International Customs Day

January 27, 2024
SUKKUR   -   Sukkur Customs organised on Fri­day a ceremony to com­memorate International Customs Day at their of­fice. They burned drugs and contraband items and bulldozed thousands of cigarettes, pan parag and Indian gutka worth mil­lions of rupees during the ceremony, Customs offi­cials said that the destruc­tion of these goods was not only an effective mech­anism for disposal but also a good method to send a strong message to the smugglers, that the busi­ness they are dealing in is heinous and the civil so­ciety despises it. Officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Rangers, law enforcement agen­cies and representatives of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) were also present during the ceremony. 

