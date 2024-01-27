NASA helicopter’s mission ends after three years on Mars

Washington - NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter, which made history by achieving the first powered flight on another world, has officially ended its nearly three-year mission after sustaining rotor damage during its last out­ing, the space agency said Thursday. The tissue-box sized aircraft, which hitched a ride to the Red Planet un­der the belly of the Perseverance rover, first lifted off the surface on April 19, 2021. Originally intended only to prove flight was possible in the ultra-thin Martian atmosphere through five test runs, Ingenuity went on to be deployed a total of 72 times, logging more than two hours of flight time in short hops. Its mis­sion evolved to act as an aerial scout to assist its wheeled companion in searching for signs of ancient mi­crobial life from billions of years ago when Mars was much wetter and warmer than today. Ingenuity’s longevity surpassed all expecta­tions, defying challenges including dust storms, treacherous terrain, a dead sensor and frigid conditions. Designed to operate in springtime, its solar-powered heating system was unable to remain on throughout the night in winter, which led to the flight computer freezing over and forced engineers to devise new pro­tocols. “It is bittersweet that I must announce that Ingenuity, the little helicopter that could... has now tak­en its last flight on Mars,” said NASA administrator Bill Nelson in a video message. “Like the Wright brothers, what they did back here on Earth at the early part of the last century, Ingenuity has paved the way for fu­ture flight in our solar system, and it’s leading the way for smarter, safer human missions to Mars and be­yond.”