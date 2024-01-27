Nawaz says his mission is to make Pakistan economically stable

PML-N leader tells supporters situation would not have worsened had he not been ousted from power | Pledges jobs, income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects.

BUREWALA - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif says if his party voted to power in general elections then the is­sues relating to unemployment, inflation, electricity and gas load-shedding will be resolved under a comprehensive plan.

Addressing a public gath­ering in Burewala on Friday, he said that motorways and highways will be built to con­nect far-flung areas of the country. Expressing his vi­sion, Nawaz Sharif stated that his mission is to make the country economically stable and prosperous.

Nawaz also said that there had been great transforma­tion since his ouster from pow­er with massive inflation and price hike disrupting the social fabric of society and pledged to fully mitigate their effects by ensuring job and income op­portunities for all following the mandate on February 8.

Addressing a public meet­ing in Burewala, the former prime minister said that ‘Roti’ (bread), which was available for Rs 4 per piece during the last PNL-N government, was now priced at Rs 20, while the electricity bill of Rs 500 had now jumped to Rs 20,000, with no gas supply.

Similarly, vegetables were available at Rs 10 per kilo­gram during his tenure, he add­ed. Likewise, a urea fertilizer bag was now being sold for Rs 5,000 against Rs 1,200 during his tenure, while the price of a tractor had risen to Rs 3.8 mil­lion from Rs 900,000.

The situation would not have worsened had he not been ex­pelled from the government for not taking any salary from his son, Nawaz regretted. It was the result of a bunch of people who disrupted the country’s social fabric like brutally axing a body, he said in an apparent reference to the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf regime.

Nawaz said that he loved the younger generation and would take steps for their betterment.

He said after forming the gov­ernment, he would again visit Burewala and give it the status of a district. A motorway would be built in the area and if pos­sible a new airport would also be constructed in the city, he further promised. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that the people should vote for Nawaz Sharif as he was the one who could deliver and serve them better. She said the rival parties were campaigning for election in Punjab, but every­where they found the devel­opment projects by successive PML-N government.

They all knew that Nawaz Sharif was the only politician “who cares for the people and the PML-N’s manifesto focus­es on the development of every city and every village “. Maryam promised that a medical col­lege would be established in Ve­hari if the PML-N were voted to power. PML-N nominee for NA-156 Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad Arain and Punjab Assembly can­didate PP-231 Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood Dogar also spoke.