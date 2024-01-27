NDMA organises workshop on Resilient Urban Planning

KARACHI - The Nation­al Disaster Management Author­ity (NDMA) has conducted a two-day workshop on ‘Resilient Urban Planning in Climate Extremes’ at Karachi NDMA’s National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), in collaboration with the Provin­cial Disaster Management Authori­ty (PDMA) Sindh and UN-HABITAT.

The two-day workshop on com­prehensive ‘Resilient Urban Plan­ning in Climate Extremes’ was held from January 23 to 24, a news release said.

The event witnessed active par­ticipation from a diverse range of stakeholders, bringing together key players in disaster manage­ment and urban planning.

Chief Coordinator NIDM, Tan­veer Piracha inaugurated the workshop and briefed about pro­active disaster management in Pa­kistan. The workshop served as a collaborative platform, engaging participants from federal and pro­vincial government departments, UN agencies, International NGOs, national humanitarian organisa­tions, disaster management au­thorities, Rescue 1122, as well as representatives from academia, and civil society organisations.

The primary objective of the workshop was to enhance the un­derstanding of resilient urban planning strategies in the face of climate extremes. Attendees had the opportunity to share insights, best practices, and lessons learned from their respective domains.

The collaborative nature of the event fostered valuable discus­sions and laid the groundwork for future initiatives aimed at building resilient urban landscapes.

Key topics covered during the workshop included risk-sensitive spatial planning, climate change adaptation measures, community participation, and the integration of technology in urban planning to mitigate the impact of climate-re­lated challenges.

The event underscored the im­portance of a multi-stakeholder approach in addressing the com­plexities of urban resilience. The interactive intellectual discourse among the participants will con­tribute to informing decision-mak­ing processes and the develop­ment of more effective policies for sustainable urban development.

As the threat of climate extremes continues to grow, the NDMA and PDMA Sindh reaffirmed their com­mitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange. The suc­cessful participation of a wide ar­ray of stakeholders highlights the collective dedication to creat­ing urban environments that can withstand the challenges posed by climate change.

The closing ceremony was at­tended by Imdad Ullah Siddiqui, the Director Operations PDMA Sindh who applauded the NDMA’s endeavour towards building sus­tainable communications through knowledge sharing and building capacities of the stakeholders.