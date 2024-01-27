Saturday, January 27, 2024
Nehal Hashmi criticises performance of PPP’s Sindh govt

APP
January 27, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) took out a rally in the Halanaka area here on Fri­day in which a large number of workers and sup­porters of the party participated.

Addressing the rally the party’s leader Nehal Hashmi criticised the performance of Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sindh government. He com­pared the infrastructure development undertaken in Sindh and Punjab provinces. Hashmi recalled that in the 1990s the PML-N’s chief and former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif put an end to the dacoit mafias in Sindh. The local leaders of the N-league also expressed their views.

APP

