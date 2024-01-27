Saturday, January 27, 2024
Nine Pakistanis killed in Iran a day after restoration of diplomatic ties

9:06 PM | January 27, 2024
Nine Pakistan nationals were allegedly shot dead in a horrific incident in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan near Balochistan.  

Confirming the development, Pakistan Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu in a social media post said the killings took place in Saravan city. 

Embassy will extend full support to the bereaved families, he said, adding that a Pakistan diplomat was on his way to the incident site and hospital where the injured are under treatment.

“We called upon Iran to extend full cooperation in the matter,” he added.

