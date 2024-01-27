Onus on Iran

It might have been a very difficult decision for Pakistan to strike terrorists’ hideouts in Iran as we have a very friendly relationship with Iran. Moreover, Pakistan is going through tough economic conditions and faces political in­stability. Furthermore, Pakistan al­ready has an aggressive neighbour (i.e. India) on its eastern borders, and relations with Kabul in the North are not ideal (the recently, Afghan Taliban authorities threat­ened to permanently close down the Torkham and Kharlachi bor­ders with Pakistan if a mutually agreeable solution was not found to the lingering issue).

Pakistan has a friendly relation­ship with China in the east and Iran in the west. Pakistan might have taken pains to retaliate against ter­rorist hideouts that were carrying out terrorist acts in Pakistan.

But it is surprising how the Ira­nian regime, which has shown un­precedented restraint against the USA and its regional allies despite continuous provocations, decid­ed to take a very unwise decision. Since the 1979 Iranian Revolution, Israel and America pushed this Is­lamic state to the wall by imposing biting sanctions and for the last 44 years, indulged in all other kinds of provocations. But the sagacious leadership of Iran foiled all the plans of its enemies by remaining calm and showing restraint. Then why did the Iranian leadership take this imprudent decision by violat­ing the borders of not one but three neighbouring states, and that too Muslim countries? Iran could have resolved this matter through diplo­macy. Now, the USA and other ene­mies of Iran have got a field day, and they will thump their chests claim­ing that their assessment of Iran being the “axis of evil” has proven true. Now, God forbids, if aggres­sion is carried out by any enemy of Iran against it, who will stand with the latter? The timing of the Irani­an unwarranted action was also wrong, as Israel is already spilling the blood of innocent Palestinians, and Iran might lose the sympathies of the people of the Muslim world who thought it would have some modicum of restraint towards Is­rael. But now, people from the Muslim world may say that Iran is attacking its friendly Muslim coun­tries but did not come to the rescue of Palestinians in Gaza.

Thus, the Iranian leadership should realise its blunder and come to the table to reconcile with its neighbours and diffuse the situation.

GULS̱HER PANHWER,

Johi.