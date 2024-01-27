Pakistan’s image badly damaged by PTI: Aleem Khan

LAHORE - President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Candidate for National and Provincial Assembly, Abdul Aleem Khan, while addressing the Jalsas at NA-117, said that unfortunately, Pakistan has fallen into the hands of clumsiness and as a result of the 2018 elections the image of our beloved motherland was badly damaged at the global level. He added that the future Government will have to identify Pakistan correctly along with other challenges in the coming years. Abdul Aleem Khan further said that our real capital is the youth who were misled for political purposes in the past recent years but we will use all the resources to generate employment and bring them in main stream. Abdul Aleem Khan said that Shahdara will be made the gateway to development like the city of Lahore so that everyone who comes here can experience this cosmopolitan city with the same picture. He said that qualified and well-intentioned leadership is necessary for development and prosperity and every citizen must check its choice before deciding to vote on February 8. President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan said that in the countries ahead of us, strong Governments and their effective systems have played pivotal role for better performance. Abdul Aleem Khan further said that we are suffering from a lot of delay but with strong and good intentions the situation can be improved even today, our citizens have a lot of talent, education and degree. Everyone, regardless of age, has abilities and talents that can be used to develop our society, he said. Former Tehsil Nazim Rana Anwarul Haque and Ex Chairman Ahmad Hasan announced their support for Abdul Aleem Khan from NA-117 and held election rallies for him in Lajpat Road and Nain Sukh areas.