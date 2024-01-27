Pakistani and Iranian ambassadors return, exchange greetings on social media

The diplomats of Pakistan and Iran exchanged greetings on Friday as the ambassadors returned to their respective embassies.

On the social media platform X [formerly Twitter], Additional Foreign Secretary Rahim Hayat Qureshi expressed his delight at the return of the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan. "Excellency Iranian ambassador, we here in Pakistan are delighted with your arrival back at your second home. Our fraternal relations will go from strength to strength. Grateful for the constructive role played by the two governments and their diplomats."

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, expressed pleasure at the return of Pakistan’s ambassador to Tehran, Muhammad Mudassir, in a post on X. "Pleased to hear that Ambassador Mudassir arrived in his second home in Tehran. I am on my way back to Islamabad. My special appreciation goes to the governments of Iran and Pakistan and diplomats Seyed Rasoul Mousavi and Rahim Hayat for their deft and tactful diplomacy," he stated.

Ambassador Mudassir, in his post, said, "In conformity with the sincere & good wishes of Pakistan’s leadership, I am en route to Tehran. Ever more determined to work for a more robust, stronger & peace-loving Pakistan. A strong Pakistan & Iran are critical for the region & to promote historic people-to-people ties. Time to turn a new leaf."