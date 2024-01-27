Saturday, January 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Parents asked to protect their children amid rising pneumonia cases

APP
January 27, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Chief Executive Officer Mayo Hospital Profes­sor Haroon asked the parents on Friday to re­main extra cautious and protect their children against Pneumonia as the cases were rising in Punjab due to the cold weather.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that the severity of winter in Punjab had wors­ened this year, putting the children’s immune systems at risk. He urged the parents to dress their young children in warm clothes and not let them go out in the cold weather, because children’s weak immunity in cold makes them vulnerable of pneumonia.

Describing the signs of pneumonia, he said that the children’s rapid breathing and pit­ting in the ribs were among the symptoms of pneumonia and the parents should not per­ceive the illness as a common fever. According to Punjab Health Department, 233 deaths oc­curred due to pneumonia while 12 thousand 719 cases were reported in Punjab this year.

ICJ rules it’s plausible Israel committed genocide in Gaza

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1706251800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024